Auburn Legend, Pat Dye has passed away at the age of 80

by Adam Solomon

Pat Dye is gone at the age of 80 after he was recently hospitalized with a kidney issue and tested positive for the Coronavirus. Lee County Coroner, Bill Harris says Dye died of natural causes from complications of renal and hepatic failure at 11:48 Monday morning.

Dye was head coach at Auburn from 1981-1992 and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame. Dye is considered one of the best coaches in Auburn football history. His record on the Plains was 99-39-4. Among his achievements was moving the Iron Bowl game versus Alabama from Legion Field in Birmingham to having it played alternately between Auburn and Tuscaloosa. In 1989, Dye led the Tigers to their first victory against Alabama on Auburn’s campus. Dye was a two-time All-American football player at Georgia. He was an assistant coach at Alabama under Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant and spent six years as head coach at East Carolina. Dye lives on a farm in Notasulga.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Dye’s family, friends and former players. His love and loyalty for Auburn rendered a contribution we can never fully measure or repay.https://t.co/BNfpLELqTr — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) June 1, 2020

Pat Dye, Jr:

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank all of the people from around the country who have offered their support and admiration for Dad these past several days. Dad would be honored and humbled to know about this overwhelming outreach. The world has lost a pretty good football coach and a great man. He was beloved, he touched so many lives and he will be missed by many, especially our family.

Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene

“For four decades, Coach Dye showed all of us what it looks like to be an Auburn person. His coaching exploits are well known, securing his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. His skills as an administrator were equally formidable, resulting most notably in bringing the Iron Bowl to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Just like his football teams, Pat Dye the athletic director was tenacious, never backing down from a fight when he believed Auburn’s good name and best interests demanded it. Thanks to his tenacity, I’ll always treasure my first home Iron Bowl, celebrating victory on the field that bears his name.

It’s been a blessing to get to know Coach Dye in his retirement years in his role as a passionate supporter of all of Auburn Athletics. Ever the coach, I’ve witnessed him on countless occasions pouring into our student-athletes. In that sense, he never stopped being Coach Dye. On behalf of the Auburn Family, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Patrick Fain Dye, whose love and loyalty for Auburn rendered a contribution we can never fully measure or repay.”

Gus Malzahn, Auburn Head Football Coach

“Coach Dye was much more than a hall of fame coach and administrator at Auburn. He was an Auburn leader and visionary. He not only returned the football program back to national prominence during his tenure, but was a key figure in bringing the Iron Bowl to Auburn and made an impact on the university and in the community. He embodied what Auburn is about: hard work, toughness and a blue collar mentality.

Coach Dye’s impact on Auburn is endless and will stand the test of time. He had a great and deep love for Auburn and he displayed that affinity daily. I’m very appreciative of his support and friendship through the years. It’s a sad day. Coach Dye was a treasure and will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, his former players and coaches and the entire Auburn family.”

From Governor Kay Ivey: “I am saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Pat Dye — a great man, coach and member of the Auburn family. Not only was he a phenomenal football coach, but an even better person. For years, I have known Pat personally and have always valued his friendship and colorful commentary. He had great takes on both football and life. Coach Dye truly embodied the Auburn spirit. He will be missed not only by the Auburn family, but the entire state of Alabama. War Eagle, Coach. Your life and legacy lives on.”