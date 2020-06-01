Dadeville Restaurant Manager Arrested on Drug Related Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 33-year-old Dadeville man has been arrested and charged with six counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, three counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana 2 nd degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Several Alabama law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a residence on Whatley Street in Dadeville. The investigation began almost a year ago when complaints of drugs being sold on the premise of a local restaurant in Dadeville were called in.

During the investigation, investigators recovered approximately 230 grams of marijuana, 3 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of Ecstasy, two firearms, and pharmaceutical narcotics.

The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in

Tallapoosa County.