Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Addresses City about Nationwide Unrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed spoke to the city tonight in an address we aired live on Alabama News Network. He spoke about the nationwide protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota a week ago.

Reed told residents, “If you can stay at home the next few night, stay at home for the next few nights.”

He spoke in front of E.D. Nixon Elementary School, named for a civil rights leader who left a lasting impact on Montgomery and the nation. Nixon was involved in the fight for civil rights since the 1940s.

Reed said he understood the frustrations and anger of those who are upset over police brutality and racism. But he called on people to build one another up without tearing each other down.

While he says he shares in the outrage over the killing of Floyd, he said that we must not inflict further damage upon ourselves or our community in a short-sighted effort, as he called for non-violent change.

Reed did not mention any specific threats of violence, nor the efforts to protect some areas of the city, such as the barricades that were put up at the Alabama Capitol this afternoon.

He said Montgomery speaks to the heart and soul of our nation.