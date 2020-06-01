Montgomery Police Searching for Suspect in Friday Night Norman Bridge Road Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the May 29 shooting death of Louis Miles Jr., 56, of Montgomery.

On Friday, May 29, around 9:30 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, police found an adult male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call MPD at 625-2831 and/or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.