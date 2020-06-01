Non-Healing Wound Care Facility Opens in Troy

by Justin Walker

Patients with non-healing wounds have a new place to get treatment in Pike County.

The Troy Regional Medical Center has opened its Wound Care and Hyberbaric Medicine Center. It’s an outpatient facility designed to find the reason why a patient’s wounds are not healing properly.

“What we’ll do is we would set up an evaluation and from there we want to not only take care of the wound, but we want to see kind of what’s going on with it. A lot of times with chronic wounds, they have a lot of underlying conditions,” Program Director Amanda Royal said.

Patients are examined by a specially-trained physician and evaluated for all possible related conditions, like diabetes.

The center uses pressure-relieving devices, nutritional evaluations, and other testing to find the underlying causes.

Healthcare workers will then customize a plan for each patient to help improve the healing process. That plan will also provide education for the patient.

For residents living in the Troy and surrounding communities, they won’t have to travel too far to get help.

“It will allow patients close to home get care by people that live in this community. We firmly believe that there are enough citizens in this area that need this specialized care and that is one of the goals of TRMC, to provide for those specialty needs,” Chief Clinical Officer Amy Minor said.

The facility is now accepting patients. For more information about wound care or to schedule an appointment, you can call 334-566-0546.

A grand opening date will be announced later this year.