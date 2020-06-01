Peaceful Protest Held in Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Montgomery tonight for a peaceful protest. Police were there watching.

The crowd gathered around 8 o’clock near Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, the church where Dr. Martin Luther King was pastor in the 1950s. Police had barricaded Dexter Avenue up the hill from the church to the Alabama Capitol.

Protestors largely left the area shortly after 10 p.m. That was in order to obey the city curfew that has been in place in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the evening, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed stood outside E.D. Nixon Elementary School to acknowledge the anger that many people are feeling in the wake of the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota a week ago. The mayor encouraged people to stay at home the next few nights.