Rain Chances Increase Through The Week

by Ben Lang

June began on a mild note, with morning lows in the low to mid 60s. Sunshine was abundant early, but its more of a sun/cloud mix at midday. Winds are more easterly today, and could be quite breezy at times, sustained at 10 to 15 mph. There’s a chance for a stray shower this afternoon with daytime heating. However, the rain chance looks VERY small, with showers that do form very light, isolated, and brief. Measurable rain is not expected. Otherwise, expect a sun/cloud mix with highs in the upper 80s. Tonight won’t be as mild, with lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday morning looks dry, but a bit more cloudy than this morning. The chance for a shower or storm looks higher by the afternoon, but still relatively isolated in coverage. High temperatures warm into the upper 80s to low 90s under an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Tuesday night lows fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain chances look even higher Wednesday through Friday, with scattered to perhaps numerous daytime showers and storms each day. High temperatures look near normal, with mostly upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday, with low 90s possible Friday. Expect elevated rain chances to continue into the first half of the weekend, with highs in the low 90s Saturday.

Sunday and next Monday’s forecast is uncertain, highly dependent on the eventual track of a tropical system expected to develop in the southern Gulf Of Mexico This Week. Depending on it’s eventual track, it could bring our area even higher chances for rain, or it could result in lower chances for rain with a more westerly track pulling drier air into our area. Stay tuned for forecast updates.

TROPICS:

As mentioned above, a tropical system may develop in the southern Gulf of Mexico this week. The National Hurricane Center increased the probability of formation Monday. At midday, the chance of development for a disturbance over the Yucatan peninsula was 80% within 48 hours, and 80% within five days. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named Cristobal. Again, it’s unknown at this point where this system tracks if and when it develops.