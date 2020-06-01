Statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee Taken Down at Lee High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tonight, the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery was taken off of its pedestal. The statue had stood in front of the school.

Very little is known about who took the statue down. For a while, it had been propped up near the pedestal before being taken away from campus while police were on the scene.

For years, some people have wanted the statue taken down from its place of prominence at the entrance of the school. Some have even wanted the school to be renamed.

Alabama News Network has asked the Montgomery Police Department whether security cameras may have captured video of whomever took the statue down.

