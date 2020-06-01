Troy University Not Raising Tuition for Second Consecutive Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University trustees on Thursday voted to freeze undergraduate and graduate tuition for the second straight year.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am pleased to announce for the second straight year Troy University will not increase undergraduate or graduate tuition rates. Many of our students and their families face economic uncertainty, therefore we believe this is a prudent decision,” said Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr. “Further, with student debt in America approaching $1.7 trillion, it is important for us to make the university experience affordable for the students we serve.”

The current undergraduate tuition of $325 per credit hour in class and $338 per online credit hour, and the general university fee of $42 per credit hour will remain the same for in-state students in the coming academic year. Tuition for out-of-state students and TROY Online students will also remain the same. Graduate tuition rates will remain at $425 in-class and $494 online.

Trustees did approve a recommendation to increase tuition for doctoral-level degrees to $550 in-class and online.

Hawkins cited good stewardship, cost-savings in expenses and sound financial management, in addition to slightly higher state support, as reasons for being able to hold the line on tuition costs.