Four People Charged with Taking Down Statue in Front of Robert E. Lee High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged four people with taking down the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee that was displayed in front of the Montgomery high school.

Maya Holly, 28, Jonathan Williams, 34, Jeremy Selmar, 28, and Joe Pernell, 35, all have been charged with first degree Criminal Mischief. The incident occurred on June 1, around 9 pm in the 200 block of Ann Street.

Holly, Williams, Selmar, and Pernell were all identified as suspects, taken into custody on scene and charged.