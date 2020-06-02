Morgan County Inmate Has Escaped

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has reported that an inmate who was held at North Alabama Community Based Facility in Decatur, Al escaped.

The inmate, Michael Kimbrough was last seen wearing a black tank top with black jeans. He is 6’3, has brown hair, blue eyes, and weighs 205 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this escapee, ADOC asks that you notify your local law enforcement or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.