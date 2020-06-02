MPD Charges Suspect in Saturday Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

A suspect has been charged for the killing of Eric Kelly, who was fatally shot on May 30.

MPD charged Anita Dudley, 58, of Montgomery, for the murder of Kelly. Dudley was taken into custody on June 2 and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

According to MPD’s Cpt. Saba Coleman, On Saturday, May 30 at about 3:14 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 700 block of Graves Street on a subject shot. There at the scene, is where they located Kelly who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead.

Further investigation indicates that Kelly and Dudley were involved in an altercation which led to Dudley shooting Kelly.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.