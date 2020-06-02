Routine June Weather; Tropical Mischief in Gulf

by Ryan Stinnett

With moisture levels on the rise the week, the air will become more humid and we will bring a higher chance of those random, afternoon showers and storms across South/Central Alabama today. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s are expected in most communities.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION THREE: We are likely to see Cristobal soon than later in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. At 400 AM CDT, the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 19.6 North, longitude 92.1 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 2 mph. The depression is forecast to move slowly west-southwestward or southward this afternoon and tonight, and meander over the southern Bay of Campeche through late Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of the cyclone is forecast to be near the coast of the southern Bay of Campeche tonight through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next couple of days, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches) based on nearby surface observations.

Looking at long range computer model ensemble output, the higher probabilities of impact in 7 days are over either the Texas or Louisiana coasts. Of course, there is no way of knowing right now exactly where this system winds up, or the intensity. We will be keeping a close eye on it.

REST OF THE WEEK: For Wednesday through Friday, each day will feature scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms; nothing widespread, but there will be pockets of rain and storms across the Alabama landscape on a daily basis. Rain chances will range from 30-50 percent each day, so consider yourself lucky if you see any and for the most part, the sky will be partly sunny with highs mostly in the upper 80s to lower 90s across Alabama.

WEEKEND & NEXT WEEK: We will roll with a persistence forecast. Partly sunny, warm, humid days with random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. No way of knowing in advance exactly when and where the showers and thunderstorms will form; you just have to watch radar trends each day. Highs will be in 87-92 degree range. of course late in the weekend and into early next week, the forecast will likely change as we have a better idea of where the system in the Gulf is heading and its potential impacts.

Social distance, protest peacefully, and have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan