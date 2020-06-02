Six Total People Arrested During Monday Night Protests in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

MPD charged Maya Holly, 28, Jonathan Williams, 34, Jeremy Selmar, 28, and Joe Pernell, 35, with first degree Criminal Mischief that occurred on June 1, 2020 at about 9 pm in the 200 block of Ann Street. Holly, Williams, Selmar, and Pernell were all identified as suspects, taken into custody on scene and charged.

MPD charged Savannah Mchellon, 23, with Violation of Alabama Emergency Management Act of 1955 that occurred on June 1, 2020 at about 10:30 pm in the area of South Decatur and Dexter Avenue. Mchellon was identified as a suspect, taken into custody on scene and charged.

MPD charged Lashinda Carter, 48, with third degree Criminal Mischief that occurred on June 2, 2020 at about 12 am in the 200 block of Ann Street. Carter was identified as a suspect, taken into custody on scene, and charged.