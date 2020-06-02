Warm & Humid With Daily Showers/Storms

by Shane Butler



A warm and humid air mass has taken over our weather and its sticking around for a while. High pressure to our east will continue to funnel moisture from the gulf into the state. This will lead to scattered showers and storms each day. We may stay under severe storm criteria but storms that do develop will be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Temps will manage mid to upper 80s for highs. T.S. Cristobal will become a player in our weather over the upcoming weekend. The circulation around the system could send tropical rains our way. We could see some heavy rainfall across our southern counties beginning Sunday and continuing into early next week. Most forecast models runs keep the center of the storm to our west but any jog to the east could bring more significant impacts to our area. We will continue to monitor and keep you posted.