40-Year-Old Woman Killed in Montgomery’s Third Fatal House Fire of 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, June 3, around 4 am, Montgomery Fire/Rescue arrived to the 2000 block of Commodore Circle in reference to a structure fire. Upon arrival they found a house fully engulfed in flames and firefighters proceeded to extinguish the flames.

After extinguishing the flames, a 40-year-old woman was located inside of the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no others injured as she was the only occupant at the time in the house.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is Montgomery’s third fire fatality of 2020.