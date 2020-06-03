Ibraheem Yazeed Indicted on Capital Murder Charges for Murder of Aniah Blanchard

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ibraheem Yazeed appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on capital murder charges. Yazeed accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard in 2019, has been in Lee County jail since his arrest.

Lee County Judge Russell Bush found enough probable cause to indict Yazeed on capital murder charges.

1/5 Yazeed prelim Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, of Montgomery, appeared in Lee County court Wednesday for his preliminary hearing in his capital murder case. Judge Russell Bush found probable cause to forward Yazeed's two capital murder charges to a grand jury. Yazeed is charged in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Aniah Blanchard.

The case will head to the grand jury.