Ibraheem Yazeed Indicted on Capital Murder Charges for Murder of Aniah Blanchard

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Ibraheem Yazeed appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on capital murder charges. Yazeed accused of kidnapping and killing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard in 2019, has been in Lee County jail since his arrest.

 

Lee County Judge Russell Bush found enough probable cause to indict Yazeed on capital murder charges.

The case will head to the grand jury.

 

Categories: News

Related Posts