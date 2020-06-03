Man Killed in Troy Highway Shooting, MPD Launches Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the June 2nd shooting death of Marlon Ambers, 41, of Montgomery.

On Tuesday, June 2, around 8 am, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4100 block of Troy Highway in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, they located Ambers who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.