Montgomery Man Sentenced to 5 Years After Pleading Guilty to Gun Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Monday, June 1, Steven Pruitt, Jr., 36, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 60 months (5 years) in prison. Following his five-year prison sentence, Pruitt will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, on June 20, 2017, officers from the Montgomery Police Department were conducting a search of Pruitt’s residence because he was suspected of selling marijuana out of his house. While conducting the search, they found marijuana and discovered that Pruitt was carrying a handgun. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in March of 2018 and was scheduled for a trial on June 24, 2019. However, he failed to show up for his day in court. The United States Marshals Service located Pruitt in Massachusetts about a month later and returned him to the Middle District of Alabama.

In December of 2019, Pruitt pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Montgomery Police Department investigated this case, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service. Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin Davidson, Thomas Govan, and Eric Counts prosecuted the case.