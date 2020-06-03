Montgomery Mayor Planning to Meet with Community Activists and Leaders to Explore Creation of Citizens Review Board

by Alabama News Network Staff

Mayor Steven L. Reed has announced plans to meet with community activists and leaders in Montgomery in response to requests to create a citizens review board.

This is the latest development that comes as part of Mayor Reed’s ongoing dialogue – and as part of the greater national conversation – on how to enhance meaningful interaction and establish greater trust between citizens and those in law enforcement.

Wednesday’s announcement follows Mayor Reed’s support for citizens practicing their rights to peacefully protest after the murder of George Floyd. Mayor Reed met with community leaders and activists Monday, in a constructive dialogue credited with sparing Montgomery much of the strife experienced in cities across the country.

