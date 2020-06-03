Montgomery Public Library Kicks off “Summer at Your Library”

by Ellis Eskew

The Montgomery City-County Public Library is kicking off “Summer at your Library.” But it’s going to look a little different this year.

Events will be on the library’s Facebook and Youtube channel as well as special science tellers live program on Zoom starting Thursday, June 4th at 10:30 a.m..

“With that program, they are going to be doing science experiments about dragons and they are going to be using dry ice. So you can be able to interact with the program doing polls, answering questions, but also do a science experiment. We will even have all the experiments printed off and we will put the kits at all the libraries so you can pick them up after the program on Thursday,” said Library Youth Coordinator Sarah Foster.

