Moody Police Officer Killed In Line Of Duty
A police officer was shot and killed last night at a motel in Moody in St. Clair County.
The officer has been identified as Sgt. Stephen Williams.
Sergeant Williams was shot just before 9:30 last night during a possible standoff at the Super 8 Motel. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Officials say 2 suspects have been taken into custody. No word yet on a motive or what the initial call Sergeant Williams responded to.
He was a 23 year law enforcement veteran.