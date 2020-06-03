Pastors & Police Announce Prayer Vigil in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Pastors and police in Selma — announce a prayer vigil — amid nationwide protests and riots following the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota.

The group says the goal of the event is to bring people together to pray for racial healing and reconciliation.

“While all of us gathered here and in fact spread across the face of this Earth share a common humanity, there remains among us and within us, a lingering unwillingness to accept one another as equals. We have a name for it. We call it racism. It is simply, sin,” said Rev. Steve Burton.

The event is also intended to promote and develop trust between police — and the black community.

The prayer vigil is set for 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon at Bloch Park.