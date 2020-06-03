Pay It Forward: Ell White II of Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are honoring Ell White II of Prattville.

White is a retired U.S. Army Major who has been giving back to our community. He has taught as an Adjutant Professor in the Rehabilitation Studies Department at Alabama State University for three years. He mentors and tutors at the West End Boys and Girls Club in Montgomery.

White also volunteers as a veteran mentor in the 19th Circuit Judicial Court System in both Autauga and Elmore counties. Not only does he serve as a human trafficking and sexual assault victim advocate at the One Place Family Justice Center, he also volunteers once a month at The Church of the Highlands delivering more than 100 grocery bags and hygiene items to those in need.

He gives money to help pay rent for individuals in danger of getting evicted. He has personally ordered hygiene bags with blankets for the homeless. Also, White sits on the Board of Directors for Alabama CrimeStoppers.

White was named 2018 Noble of the Year for the Desert of Alabama because of everything he does for the community.

For his efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting him with $333. Thank you, Ell White for all that you do!