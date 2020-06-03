Rain Chances Increase This Weekend

by Shane Butler

The hot and humid days of summer are here until further notice. The rest of this work week will be more of what you’ve seen the last few days. Temps start out in the upper 60s to lower 70s and climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Moisture continues to stream into the area and this is fuel for the scattered showers and storms. Over the weekend, moisture levels will increase due to the tropical system over the Gulf of Mexico. Model data continues to show a possible landfall somewhere between TX and MS coastal areas. As the system moves northward, we fall right in line for a steady stream of deep tropical moisture to flow into the area. This will lead to occasional tropical downpours especially Sunday into Monday and Tuesday of next week. There’s a 3 to 4 inch rainfall potential for south and western Alabama. Also, we have a potential for strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday. It could lead to a few quick spin up tornadoes. It’s still early and the storms circulation has to survive while over Mexico. All indications are it will and re-emerges over the gulf and heads northward toward the southeast coast this weekend.