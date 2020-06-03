Recent Montgomery Graduates Organize Peaceful Protest in Downtown Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

More peaceful protests in downtown Montgomery Wednesday, with demonstrators pushing for more open communication with city leaders. A few hundred people gathered at the Legacy Museum on Coosa Street then marched up Dexter Avenue, to the state capitol.

A group of recent high school graduates from Montgomery Academy helped organize the rally.

The students invited Mayor Steven Reed to speak before getting started. Reed reminded the group that it was young people who were the foot soldiers of the civil rights movement. He also encouraged them to continue to hold city leaders accountable for the changes they’d like to see.

More community leaders spoke on how to keep the dialogue going after the demonstrations stop.