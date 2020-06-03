Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union Petitions Koch Foods to Treat Employees Better

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which represents thousands of poultry processing workers across the southern United States, has been calling on Koch Foods to do better by their workers and have demanded that they come to the table and negotiate health and safety terms to be followed during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as critical “essential” pay.

The Mid-South Council of the The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which represents about 2,300 poultry workers at the Koch Foods facility in Montgomery, will be handing out badly personal protective equipment (PPE). The PPE includes masks made by other RWDSU members at Plantation Patterns in Wadley, and donated hand sanitizer to workers.