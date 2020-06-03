Troy University Police Chief Suspended

by Guion Bentley

Troy university police chief John McCall has been suspended over comments he recently posted on social media regarding the death of George Floyd. University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins announced McCall’s suspension in a statement on social media.

In the statement, Hawkins says: “We firmly reject any suggestion that George Floyd contributed to his own death or that his actions justified the lethal force inflicted on him. We support the calls for reform and an end to police violence that disproportionately targets our black citizens.”

Hawkins says an internal investigation is underway.