Carver High School Holds Social Distancing Graduation Ceremony

by Alabama News Network Staff

Carver High School (Montgomery) is among the first few MPS schools to have graduation…social distancing style.

Graduates accepted their diplomas in waves. Groups of 15 students at a time entered the building to receive their diplomas.

The family groups must stay together and at least 6 feet apart from another family group.

1/7 IMG_0047

2/7 IMG_0049

3/7 IMG_0046

4/7 IMG_0044

5/7 IMG_0042



6/7 IMG_0040

7/7 IMG_0038













Cars lined up outside the school for staging before entering the building.