COVID-19 Related Unemployment Claims Fall as People Head Back to Work

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor released the official count for initial claims filed during the week of May 24-30.

21,335 initial claims were filed either online or by telephone during this period. 12,739 of those claims are COVID-19 related.

Industries with the most number of claims are: Industry Not Available (6,692), followed by Administrative and Support Services (2,170), Food Service and Drinking Places (1,743), and Transportation Equipment Manufacturing (1,598), General Merchandise Stores (556), and Education Services (509).

Jefferson County had largest number of claims with 3,307.