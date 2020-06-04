Drive-Thru Job Fair at Eastdale Mall

Happening June 11th

by Jalea Brooks

There’ s a job fair happening in Montgomery next week, and you don’t even have to get out of your car to be connected with employers. More than 80 companies in the Montgomery area are looking to fill positions at a drive-thru job fair at Eastdale Mall.

The fair is June 11th, from 10am- 4pm in Eastdale Mall’s parking lot. Resumes are encouraged, but not required. The drive-up job fair is a first, organized with safety in mind during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They can drive in their vehicles, stay in the comfort of your car and we’re going to walk up to your window give you a couple of sheets to fill out talk to you a bit about what you’re looking for in the Montgomery area for employment and then we’re going to match you with some of our companies that are looking for employees” explained Sarah Mitchell. Mitchel is a recruiter with Express Employment Professionals, the company helping organize the event.

Organizers say there are jobs in just about every field but especially customer service, administration, and industrial jobs.