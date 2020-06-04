Dunkin’ Donuts Offering Alabama Residents Free Donuts June 5 for National Doughnut Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

On National Doughnut Day, Friday, June 5, Dunkin’ is offering guests a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.*

Guests can enjoy classic donut favorites including Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Jelly Filled, and more. Dunkin’s special offer to ring in the holiday is good all day on National Donut Day, Friday, June 5, at participating locations while supplies last. To extend the holiday excitement through the weekend, Grubhub is also offering a free half-dozen donuts on Dunkin’ orders of $10 or more on June 6 and June 7.**

Dunkin’ is also introducing a new donut, the “Celebration Donut,” to make this year’s National Donut Day celebration bigger and better. The “Celebration Donut” looks & tastes just like Birthday Cake and will be available at participating Dunkin’ restaurants starting on Wednesday, June 3. The donut consists of Birthday Cake Mix with rainbow sprinkles in the mix, White Icing, topped with Yellow Star, Pink and Orange Sprinkle Blend.

The vast majority of Dunkin’ restaurants across the country remain open and have enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin’ is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Dunkin’ is excited to celebrate with you through these services this National Donut Day. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin’ App for a quick, grab-and-go experience or through Grubhub with contact-free delivery.

Additionally, celebrate National Donut Day virtually with Dunkin’ through these 10 fun Dunkin’ virtual backgrounds. Download your favorites to enjoy National Donut Day with your donut crew.

National Donut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June. Dunkin’ has been serving guests signature donuts for 70 years. Dunkin’ is the #1 retailer of donuts in America and sells more than 3.3 billion donuts and MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats annually worldwide, including classic donut favorites such as Boston Kreme, Glazed, Glazed Chocolate, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and more.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*National Donut Day offer not eligible on delivery platforms.

**Terms & conditions apply.