Governor Ivey Announces $1.7 Million for Local Road and Bridge Projects

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation on Thursday announced that $1.7 million in funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various local road and bridge projects.

The funding is part of ALDOT’s Annual Grant Program, a new program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local road and bridge projects. A total of $7 million was awarded earlier this year, with approximately $1.3 million to be awarded later this fiscal year.

“Alabamians across the state are continually seeing the progress made on our roads and bridges. These projects now nearing a total of $9 million are going to go a long way in improving our state and the daily lives of every Alabamian,” Governor Ivey said. “Having a modern and safe infrastructure system will help Alabama continue to advance, and I remain committed to ensuring that this is a reality for us.”

This award cycle sees six projects added to the 31 projects announced earlier this year, bringing the total amount awarded so far through the Annual Grant Program to $8.7 million. It is anticipated that all projects will be under contract by the end of the calendar year, after bids are taken.

ALDOT Annual Grant Program Recipients