Man Shot on Gaston Avenue for Montgomery’s 4th Shooting of the Day

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Gaston Avenue, around 1:05 pm, in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with an adult male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

1/4 20200604_134254

2/4 20200604_134250

3/4 20200604_134244

4/4 20200604_134239







There’s no additional information available for release at this time.

This was Montgomery Police Department’s fourth shooting of the day responding to.