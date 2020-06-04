Man Shot on Gaston Avenue for Montgomery’s 4th Shooting of the Day
Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the 3000 block of Gaston Avenue, around 1:05 pm, in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with an adult male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
There’s no additional information available for release at this time.
This was Montgomery Police Department’s fourth shooting of the day responding to.