Montgomery Police Respond to Two Shootings Less than 30 Minutes Apart
WOODLEY ROAD SHOOTING
Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the 3900 block of Woodley Road, at about 10:50 am, in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with an adult male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
There’s no additional information available for release at this time.
_________
FERNWAY DRIVE SHOOTING
Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the 3400 block of Fernway Drive, at about 11:15 am, in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with an adult male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There was a scene located in the area of Fisk Road and McGhee Road.
The Renfroes’s grocery store was damaged in the shooting.
There’s no additional information available for release at this time.