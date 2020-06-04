Montgomery Police Respond to Two Shootings Less than 30 Minutes Apart

by Alabama News Network Staff

WOODLEY ROAD SHOOTING

Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the 3900 block of Woodley Road, at about 10:50 am, in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with an adult male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There’s no additional information available for release at this time.

_________

FERNWAY DRIVE SHOOTING

Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the 3400 block of Fernway Drive, at about 11:15 am, in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, contact was made with an adult male victim who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There was a scene located in the area of Fisk Road and McGhee Road.

The Renfroes’s grocery store was damaged in the shooting.

There’s no additional information available for release at this time.