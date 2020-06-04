Numerous Daytime Showers and Storms Friday

by Ben Lang

It’s only early June, but it felt like a routine summer day. Temperatures rose into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon, with a relatively isolated coverage of afternoon showers and storms. Expect some of these these showers and storms to continue this evening, but our area looks mainly rain-free by midnight. Expect a warm and muggy night with lows near 70°.

Showers and storms appear more numerous in coverage Friday. Most of these occur between the afternoon and early evening. While they could produce locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds at times, severe weather isn’t expected at the moment. However, whenever you hear thunder roar, be sure to head indoors until the storm clears. Just about all of the rain comes to an end Friday night, with lows falling to around 70° again with a partly cloudy sky.

Showers and storms might not be as widespread Saturday, but they’ll be here and there across our area by the afternoon. Otherwise, expect another very warm/hot day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The initial onset of Cristobal’s impacts to our area could begin Sunday. Currently, models don’t show a tremendously high coverage of rain Sunday, but still a scattering of showers and storms. Outside of rain, it may be a more cloudy day with highs in the 80s.

The latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center for Cristobal still favor a track well to our west in the Louisiana vicinity. However, we could still see impacts, like locally heavy rain and perhaps spin-up tornadoes. It’s too early to predict specific impacts to our area, with the eventual track of Cristobal still highly uncertain. However, looks like our area is still dealing with the remnant circulation through Tuesday of next week. Models show the system getting absorbed by a west to east sweeping front next Wednesday.

After Cristobal and the possible front exit stage right, next Thursday and Friday look drier, but still hot. Expect highs in the low 90s each afternoon, and only and isolated coverage of rain.