Police Investigating Deadly Shooting at Montgomery Hotel

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the 5000 block of Woods Crossing, at about 12:15 pm, in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, an adult male victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds was located.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

No further information is available at this time.