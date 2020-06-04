Selma Church Provides Free Hot Lunch for 100 People

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Selma were treated to a free lunch today — thanks to the members of a local church.

Northside Baptist Church members bought a hundred hot meals at Vasser’s Mini Mart in Selma. Then gave them away to people in the community — on a first come — first serve basis.

Church member Gene Hisel says the event was a way to give back to the community — during a time of crisis.

“Coronavirus has upset a lot of lives here in the last three months so Northside decided to give away some free meals,” he said.

Jessica Marshall of Selma was the people who got a free meal. She says the giveaway was timely — thoughtful — and very kind. She says it caught her by surprise.

“Yeah, cause usually I just come out here for the beef tips and rice anyway, and caught a blessing,” she said.

Hisel says the giveaway was also a way for the church to model the love of Christ in the community.