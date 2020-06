by Alabama News Network Staff

Per District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s Office, charges have been dropped against the four arrested for Lee High School Statue removal.

Maya Holly, 28, Jonathan Williams, 34, Jeremy Selmar, 28, and Joe Pernell, 35, were all charged with first degree Criminal Mischief. The incident occurred on June 1, around 9 pm in the 200 block of Ann Street.

MPS says their legal team is reviewing what to do from here.