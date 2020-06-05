Governor’s Study Group on Gambling Policy Holds 4th Meeting

by Alabama News Network Staff

In their 4th meeting the Governor’s Study Group on Gambling Policy heard from officials in Greene County.

Electronic bingo and other machines, and simulcast horse and dog racing is allowed in Greene County.

The social and economic impact of gambling and how those numbers could apply statewide was the topic of discussions.

Chairman of the group, former Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange, says the group is entering the recommendation stage.

The group will compile all of the information they have gathered and begin to draft recommendations to the Governor on what types of venues would be suitable for Alabama, the social and economic impacts of gambling, and how it would be regulated.

The next meeting is scheduled for June 26, at that meeting the group will hear from the retail association, and hold a general public comment forum.