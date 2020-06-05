Macon County Deputies Investigating Cross Burning

by Alabama News Network Staff

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson says deputies are investigating a cross burning.

It happened on the Macon County Road 54 overpass that goes over Interstate 85. That’s between Tuskegee and Auburn.

The cross was spotted last night.

The sheriff is asking people to be aware of their surroundings, especially at night, and to stay home if possible.

If you have any information, call the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 727-2503.

Alabama News Network is working to get more information on this story.