Pedestrian in Critical Conditions After Being Struck by Vehicle on East South Boulevard

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, June 4, Montgomery police and Fire Medics responded to the 2800 block of East South Boulevard, around 8:44 pm, in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. At the scene, police located an adult male victim who sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle has no injuries.

There’s no further information available for release.