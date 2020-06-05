Police Chase and Standoff in Selma Ends with Two Arrests

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A two hour standoff — following a high speed chase — ends with two people behind bars in Selma.

Authorties say Jarron Stallworth and Shakira Aaron of Selma were arrested early Thursday morning at the house where the standoff ended.

They say Stallworth is facing multiple charges including — attempted murder — criminal mischief — and shooting into an occupied dwelling. They say his bond was set at $5 million dollars.

Authorities say Aaron is charged with drug trafficking. And her bond has been set at $1.5 million dollars.

Both are being held in the Dallas County Jail.