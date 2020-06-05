Prattville names Erica DuBois as the new Girls Basketball Head Coach

by Adam Solomon

COURTESY: Prattville Alive

Prattville Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Martin Jackson announced today the promotion of Lady Lion Legend Erica DuBois to head coach of Lady Lions Basketball. Erica (Edwards) DuBois graduated from Prattville High School in 1999. She played basketball at Prattville High school from 1996-1999 earning 1st team all Metro her Junior and Senior year. She was also the point guard for the Final Four Team in 1998 and named Player of the Year All County 1999, also adding All-State accolades and was selected to the North-South All-Star Team her Senior year.

After high school, DuBois played at Shelton State from 1999-2001, where she started at point guard, leading her team to win the AJCCC Division II Conference Championship. She was named the All-Tournament Team also advancing to the NJCAA Final Four in 2000 finishing 4th in the nation. From there she transferred to the University of Alabama where she was a member of the Alabama Track and Field team from 2002-2004. DuBois started her high school coaching career at East Memorial Christian Academy from 2017-2019 where they advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2019 AISA Tournament. She then came back to her alma mater as an Assistant Coach for Prattville High School for the 2019-2020 season.

Coach DuBois married to Dennis DuBois, a New Jersey native, and has two sons, Daylyn and Deon DuBois.

COURTESY: Prattville Alive