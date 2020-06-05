Scattered Showers And Storms Saturday; Cristobal Finally Moving North

by Ben Lang

It was a very hot and humid day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures peaked in the low to mid 90s for most locations. Fortunately, heat-busting showers and storms developed this afternoon. Plenty of those are still around this evening, and they probably won’t completely come to an end until midnight. The rest of our night looks partly cloudy and warm with lows in the low 70s.

Expect a scattered coverage of showers and storms Saturday afternoon after a dry morning. Otherwise, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The showers and storms come to a close Saturday night with lows in the low 70s. Some showers from the outer bands of Cristobal could reach far south Alabama after midnight Saturday night. Sunday’s chance for rain still looks scattered, with the best chances across far south Alabama. Sunday looks mostly cloudy otherwise though, with highs in the 80s.

Rain chances look more widespread early next week as Cristobal continues inland across Louisiana and eventually southern Arkansas. However, it won’t be raining everywhere at all times. The heaviest bands of rain, at least directly from Cristobal, would likely set up across west Alabama. Breaks of sun on Monday and Tuesday could result in high temperatures in the low 90s. The remnants of Cristobal merge with a front Wednesday, which has a chance to sweep through our area. Late next week looks drier, but still hot behind the front. Expect highs in the low 90s Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS:

Cristobal regained tropical storm strength today, and it’s finally moving north at a decent pace. According to the National Hurricane Center’s 4PM CDT advisory, Cristobal is centered in the southern GoM off the north coast of the Yucatan of Mexico. Now that it’s over open water, it can slowly strengthen before making landfall Sunday afternoon or Sunday night. The most likely area of Landfall is somewhere along the Louisiana coastline. The most significant impacts, including heavy rain and a spin-up inland tornado threat remain mainly to our south and west. However, the system is close enough that we’ll have to monitor the potential for convective bands to spread into west Alabama. These could produce heavy rain if they train over the same areas for an extended time. They could also produce brief spin-up tornadoes.