Suspect Charged in Shooting Where Grocery Store was Damaged

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police charged Kyle Robertson, 23, with second degree assault, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Building, and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle that occurred on June 4, around 11:15 am in the area of Fisk Road and McGhee Road.

The adult male victim says that he and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation. During the verbal altercation, the victim was shot by the suspect. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Robertson was identified as a suspect, located short time after the offense, then taken into custody and charged.