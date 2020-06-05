Suspect Charged with Murder in May 29 Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has charged a suspect with the homicide of Louis Miles Jr, 56, who was fatally shot on May 29.

MPD charged Henry Joiner, 57, of Montgomery, with murder. Joiner was taken into custody on June 4, and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

On Friday, May 29, around 9:30 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road on a subject shot. At the scene, located an adult male victim who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased.

Further investigation indicates that the suspect and the victim were involved in an altercation. During the altercation, the victim was shot by the suspect. Joiner was identified as the suspect.

No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.