Victim in Shooting Near Madison Ave. & North Panama Street Dies from Injuries

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the June 4th shooting death of Trevaughn Patterson, 24, of Montgomery.

On Thursday, June 4, aaround 3:23 pm, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the area of Madison Avenue and North Panama Street in reference to a subject shot. At the scene, police located an adult male victim who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries on June 5.

The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.