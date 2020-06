Hundreds Gather in Montgomery for Peaceful Protest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Saturday afternoon hundreds of people met at the Alabama Department of Archives and History for a peaceful protest.

The protest was organized by the 12 year old co-founders of Women In Training, along with The Alabama Rally Against Injustice, and Power House Montgomery.

A group of MPD officers joined the protest.

Thousands of people across the world joined peaceful protest against social injustice and police brutality on Saturday.