Montgomery Man Dies in House Fire, Making It the Fourth Fire Fatality of The Year

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 61-year-old Montgomery man has died in a fatal house fire, making it Montgomery’s fourth fire fatality of 2020. Yesterday, June 5 Firefighters responded to a residence on the 800 block of Sir Michael Drive.

The home was engulfed in smoke and flames once firefighters arrived at the scene. Immediately they searched the home and located the occupant and transported him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries to civilians or firefighters and the cause of the fire is under investigation.